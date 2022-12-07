Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer.

Donte Beenie, 49, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Hamilton County court documents.

The indictment stems from a July 17 crash that killed 26-year-old John Miller, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Miller, a former swimmer at UC, was walking on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills around 3:30 a.m. when he was hit by Beenie’s vehicle, prosecutors explained.

The 26-year-old was found dead in the roadway by responding officers, but Beenie had fled the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

He was found sometime later and was operating his vehicle while under the influence, prosecutors said.

In total, Beenie was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and three counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the court records read.

