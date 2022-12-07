High school students killed in Clinton County head-on crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two high school students were killed Tuesday in a Clinton County head-on crash.

Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, died at the scene of the wreck on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near I-71, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both girls were students at Clinton-Massie High School, Superintendent Matt Baker confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Mendoza was in her senior year while Goldie was a sophomore, Baker explained.

The Clinton-Massie High School senior was driving a 2005 Scion Hatchback westbound on OH-73 near Williams Road when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the side of the roadway, per OSP.

Mendoza drove the SUV back onto the road and into the path of an oncoming 2022 Honda Passport, troopers said Tuesday.

The two people in the Honda, a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Green Memorial Hospital, according to OSP. Troopers say they are expected to be ok.

The area of OH-73 where the deadly head-on crash happened was closed for more than four hours.

