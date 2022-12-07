Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak

Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green is still temporarily closed a year after December tornado...
Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green is still temporarily closed a year after December tornado outbreak.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green.

To this day, the butcher shop is still not open.

Six months later: Kentucky tornado outbreak recovery update

FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery talked with Steve Bartos, a butcher at Rian’s Fatted Calf, about the delays and stepbacks that are keeping the butcher shop from opening its doors once again.

Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A U.S. flag flies at half staff in Mt. Echo Park overlooking downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday, Oct....
Why flags are being lowered across the Tri-State
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
Water main break in Cincinnati’s abandoned subway tunnel led to boil advisory
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office

Latest News

Stephen Nieman
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
Evening Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Harry Gilbert Forgue III, 31, was convicted of sexually abusing multiple underage boys.
NKY foster parent gets 33 years for posing as adopted son online to ‘catfish’ others
The former University of Cincinnati swimmer, John Miller was found dead on Gilbert Avenue after...
Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer