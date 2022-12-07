Contests
Police seek 2 suspected of damaging gathering place for Jewish students near UC campus

Police seek help identifying 2 suspected of property damage at Hillel House
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for help identifying two suspects who damaged property in front of the Cincinnati Hillel House.

The incident occurred early Dec. 4 in the 2600 block of Clifton Avenue, police say.

Surveillance cameras captured two males destroying plant beds and throwing dirt in front of the center, which is a gathering place where students of the Jewish faith attend services, events and programs.

One suspect was wearing dark clothing, red shoes and red soles, and the other was wearing a red, white and blue/black jacket and a New York Yankees cap, according to District 5 police.

Last year, the Anti-Defamation League reported that Ohio saw a 92 percent increase in antisemitic incidents, making 2021 the highest year on record.

Police ask that anyone with information about the suspects in the video call District 5 investigator Mike Morrisey at 513-569-8582, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

