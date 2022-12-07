Wawa is coming to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A national convenience store chain announced its plans on Wednesday to expand into Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Wawa, a family and associated owned business with over 970 convenience stores throughout the east coast, plans to branch out to parts of the Midwest market after 2025, according to the company’s news release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa, John Poplawski. “We can’t wait to reconnect with those that know us from existing markets and meet new friends and neighbors come 2025 and beyond!”

The stores are known for their large selection of fresh food services, such as Wawa’s hot breakfast sandwich, the “Sizzli,” its built-to-order hoagies, and a full line of specialty beverages.

Wawa also carries grocery items and offers surcharge-free ATMs and gasoline.

Currently, the Wawa store nearest to Ohio is located in Charlottesville, Virginia.

To stay up to date on when a Wawa location will open near you, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.