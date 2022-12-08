Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row

WATCH | Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year.

When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone.

Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran of the education industry. She has taught for nearly two decades, has her doctorate, and yet she faces a harsh reality this holiday season.

“I’m a single mom. Looking at all my bills, it’s very likely that I’ll pick up a second job after Christmas,” Ward said.

Fayette County Schools was among the districts in Kentucky which got a raise approved this year.

“But with inflation, the amount of what we can actually spend our dollars on becomes less and less every year,” Ward said.

The latest inflation-adjusted analysis shows that teachers took a $3,152 pay cut this year on average. Ward says that leads directly into struggles with staff recruitment and retention. Fayette County has 102 openings posted on their website.

Toni Konz Tatman with the Kentucky Department of Education says the Commonwealth’s turnover rate is outpacing the national average, and only 83% of job postings are being filled. Tatman also says that It affects more than just teachers themselves.

“Bus drivers, cafeteria workers, nurses; I think that staff in our schools have been stretched to the point of breaking,” Tatman said.

Tatman says they need to fix the problem by easing both the financial and mental burdens these valued workers have to bear.

“Business leaders, our general assembly. We should all be working together as partners not just to solve this salary issue, but also the overall job satisfaction feeling as well,” Tatman said.

The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy also found that there are fewer teachers now than in 2008. Despite a 14% rise in school-aged children, making the workload heavier for those who are still teaching.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average public school teacher in Kentucky earned a salary of $54,000. Of our neighboring states, only teachers in Illinois and Ohio earned more, with $69,000 and $61,000, respectively. West Virginia public school teachers had the lowest average salary, just over $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Robert Deniro arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Los...
De Niro movie films in Warren County
Molly Krebs
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

Latest News

Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
Crews search retention ponds for missing autistic man in Pierce Township
Cincinnati City Hall
Seth Walsh to fill former Cincinnati Councilmember Greg Landsman’s seat
Mario Eugenio
Pretrial date set for UC football player suspended after arrest on sex charges
One of the juveniles was robbed of his Timberland boots, police added
Baseball bat wielding man robs Mt. Healthy students walking to class, police say
Madison Township resident Mike Dye (standing at podium) makes several accusations including...
Morgan Twp holding special Saturday meeting amid investigations into top official/fire chief