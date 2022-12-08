Cincinnati Fire Department collects winter coats, clothing for kids in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department is collecting winter coats and clothing for kids this month.

“The community is part of who we are,” explains Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington. “The fire department is the community and the community is the fire department so that’s how we look at things.”

You often times think of the fire department only in a moment of emergency.

But the Cincinnati Fire Department says they are in the community every single day.

They want the people they serve to know they are here to support them all year.

“We want to be a partner as it relates to reaching out and lifting our youth up in our communities,” says Chief Washington.

For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Fire Department is collecting winter coats, hats, scarves gloves and socks for kids age six to 14.

The donations are being accepted at six of the fire stations in the city through Dec. 19:

Firehouse No. 3 - 329 E Ninth Street

Firehouse No. 14 - 430 Central Avenue

Firehouse No. 17 - 2101 W. 8th Street

Firehouse No. 20 - 1668 Blue Rock Avenue

Firehouse No. 31 - 4401 Marburg Avenue

Firehouse No. 32 - 630 Forest Avenue

“We know some of our citizens are impoverished,” continues Chief Washington, “So this is a way for us to say that we care and that we’re here not only during an emergency but when things are going ok. This just fills that gap.”

Chief Washington says having the proper winter weather clothing does more than keep these kids comfortable and healthy.

It also allows them to focus on more important things like school.

While you’re shopping this holiday season, the chief asks that you put an extra piece of clothing in your shopping cart and bring it to them.

He says your donations are not only very needed but they are also appreciated by all of those in need.

“The holidays are upon us and we would hope you would spend a little bit of time to think about maybe somebody that don’t have the things that some of us that are more fortunate have,” the chief adds.

