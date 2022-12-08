Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

It’s the only restaurant in Ohio or Kentucky to make the list.
A seasonal favorite for Autumn at Pepp & Dolores restaurant in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine...
A seasonal favorite for Autumn at Pepp & Dolores restaurant in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.(Pepp & Dolores)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list.

Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”

OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.

Located at the northwest corner of 15th and Vine streets, Pepp & Dolores is the only restaurant in Ohio or Kentucky to make the list.

Currently it holds a 4.5-star rating with more than 2,400 reviews.

The Thunderdome-owned eater, opened in 2019, offers rustic Italian dishes—cacio e peppe included—in an intimate urban setting with a dim-lit basement cocktail bar.

Outdoor eating is available on 15th Street, which the City closed last year as part of its popular “streateries” program.

Thunderdome announced an expansion to Pepp & Dolores in January 2022 that saw it take over the adjacent Vine Street space.

The expansion offers an additional catering kitchen and private rooms for rentals.

St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and Cake Bake Shop in Carmel also made the list.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A U.S. flag flies at half staff in Mt. Echo Park overlooking downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday, Oct....
Why flags are being lowered across the Tri-State
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Michael McKenney.
Remains found in Hueston Woods, possibly man missing for 2 years

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
A high-school student is under arrest after an incident at Reading High School Thursday.
‘Combative’ high-school student arrested in Reading, police say
Dr. O'dell Owens has been selected to receive the first Clara Barton Humanitarian of the Year...
Hamilton Co. Coroner’s Office facility named in honor of the late Dr. O’dell Owens
Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
Search continues for 71-year-old autistic man missing from Pierce Township