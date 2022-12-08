Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list.

Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”

OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.

Located at the northwest corner of 15th and Vine streets, Pepp & Dolores is the only restaurant in Ohio or Kentucky to make the list.

Currently it holds a 4.5-star rating with more than 2,400 reviews.

The Thunderdome-owned eater, opened in 2019, offers rustic Italian dishes—cacio e peppe included—in an intimate urban setting with a dim-lit basement cocktail bar.

Outdoor eating is available on 15th Street, which the City closed last year as part of its popular “streateries” program.

Thunderdome announced an expansion to Pepp & Dolores in January 2022 that saw it take over the adjacent Vine Street space.

The expansion offers an additional catering kitchen and private rooms for rentals.

St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and Cake Bake Shop in Carmel also made the list.

