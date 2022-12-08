Cincinnati seeks public input to update zoning, land use

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati officials are seeking community input as they work to update the city’s zoning and land use policies to create walkable, diverse neighborhoods with healthy business districts.

“For too long, our city has been designed to segregate neighborhoods and concentrate poverty,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a prepared statement released Wednesday.

“We have to move forward, and as with all our work, empowering residents in the process is critical.”

Residents can access the “Connected Communities Survey” and make their voices heard through the end of the year at https://bit.ly/connected_communities_survey

The survey asks questions about their current and past experiences, where they would like to see an increase in the diversity of housing options, and where they would like to see changes made to parking requirements.

Once the survey is complete, the city will hold in-person and virtual engagement sessions, followed by a Neighborhood Summit in the spring.

