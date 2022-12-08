‘Combative’ high-school student arrested in Reading, police say

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An incident unfolded Thursday at Reading Junior Senior High School involving a combative juvenile and the school resource officer, according to Reading police.

A district statement confirms the juvenile is a high-school student.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. as other students were leaving the building.

The juvenile, according to police, “became disorderly” and refused to leave the school building once students were dismissed. Eventually the student did leave, but not long afterward he or she returned.

School administrators told the juvenile to leave again. Then, per police, they requested the SRO to escort the juvenile out, at which point the juvenile again “became disorderly.”

The SRO tried to place the juvenile under arrest. The juvenile became “resistant and combative,” police say.

Other Reading police officers responded, and eventually they succeeded in placing the juvenile into custody.

The district says the incident was confined to the entranceway of the Reading Junior Senior High School.

Elementary students, according to the district, were diverted through the front entrance.

The juvenile is facing criminal charges, though police did not say what charges.

No other students were harmed.

The district’s statement reads in part: “The Reading Community School District takes student safety very seriously. We are thankful for how our police, building administrators, and staff were able to quickly resolve the situation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused during student pickup and appreciate your support and partnership with our school district.”

