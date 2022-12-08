Contests
‘Crosstown Foodout’ serves students before rivalry game

The annual “Crosstown Shootout” basketball game between rivals University of Cincinnati’s Bearcats and Xavier University’s Muskateers is just two days away but both schools are teaming up now to help students get food and clothes.(Harvest Hope)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual “Crosstown Shootout” basketball game between rivals University of Cincinnati’s Bearcats and Xavier University’s Musketeers is just two days away but both schools are teaming up now to help students get food and clothes.

“Crosstown Foodout” is another competition to see which school can raise the most donations for their respective on-campus food pantries.

“Xavier and UC are competing to see who can receive the most gifts to our respective food pantries to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity, which affects as many as one in five people on college campuses,” reads Xavier’s website.

Donate to Xavier’s pantry here and UC’s here.

An anonymous donor has challenged the Xavier community to a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $25,000.

So far, Xavier has raised $18,240 from 43 supporters, according to its website.

UC’s figures were not online early Thursday. We will check with UC and update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

