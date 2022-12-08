Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Downtown street named for restaurateur Jeff Ruby

Cincinnati names street in Jeff Ruby's honor
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A street near the new location of Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Downtown Cincinnati now bears his name.

A part of Vine Street near the corner of Fifth and Vine will be known as Jeff Ruby Way in honor of Ruby’s contributions and dedication to Cincinnati throughout the decades.

Ruby’s family members and city officials were in attendance at the ceremony as well as Buddy LaRosa, Marty Brennaman, Bootsy Collins and Cris Collinsworth just to name a few.

Ruby thanked the city for the street naming and for “letting him do things the Jeff Ruby way”.

On Oct. 8, Ruby relocated his steakhouse from 700 Walnut Street to the new Foundry development across from Fountain Square.

Ruby opened his first steakhouse “The Precinct” in the old Cincinnati Police Patrol House #6 in Columbia Tusculum in 1981 and the steakhouse that bears his name followed in 1999.

Since then, Ruby has opened Carlo & Johnny in Montgomery as well as Jeff Ruby’s steakhouse in Columbus, Lexington, Louisville and Nashville.

He also established the Jeff Ruby Foundation in 2018 to help vulnerable children in the greater Cincinnati area, according to the foundation website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A U.S. flag flies at half staff in Mt. Echo Park overlooking downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday, Oct....
Why flags are being lowered across the Tri-State
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Michael McKenney.
Remains found in Hueston Woods, possibly man missing for 2 years

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Cincinnati names street in Jeff Ruby's honor
Cincinnati names street in Jeff Ruby's honor
Described as a “unique experience,” the Tri-State trio will bring beer lovers, foodies, and...
Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for...
Reward up to $10K for information on shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home