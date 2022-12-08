Downtown street named for restaurateur Jeff Ruby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A street near the new location of Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Downtown Cincinnati now bears his name.

A part of Vine Street near the corner of Fifth and Vine will be known as Jeff Ruby Way in honor of Ruby’s contributions and dedication to Cincinnati throughout the decades.

Ruby’s family members and city officials were in attendance at the ceremony as well as Buddy LaRosa, Marty Brennaman, Bootsy Collins and Cris Collinsworth just to name a few.

Ruby thanked the city for the street naming and for “letting him do things the Jeff Ruby way”.

On Oct. 8, Ruby relocated his steakhouse from 700 Walnut Street to the new Foundry development across from Fountain Square.

Ruby opened his first steakhouse “The Precinct” in the old Cincinnati Police Patrol House #6 in Columbia Tusculum in 1981 and the steakhouse that bears his name followed in 1999.

Since then, Ruby has opened Carlo & Johnny in Montgomery as well as Jeff Ruby’s steakhouse in Columbus, Lexington, Louisville and Nashville.

He also established the Jeff Ruby Foundation in 2018 to help vulnerable children in the greater Cincinnati area, according to the foundation website.

