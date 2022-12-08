Contests
‘Forever grateful’: Luke Fickell issues statement thanking UC, players

Luke Fickell left UC to become the new head football coach at Wisconsin.
Luke Fickell left UC to become the new head football coach at Wisconsin.(The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell released a statement Thursday following his departure for the University of Cincinnati for Wisconsin.

In his message posted to Twitter, the winningest coach in Bearcats football history thanked the students, the city and his players.

Fickell announced he was leaving UC for Wisconsin on Nov. 27, the day after the Bearcats’ regular season ended with a loss against Tulane.

RELATED | Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

He arrived in Madison, Wisconsin early Monday ahead of his introductory press conference.

Fickell said UW was on an extremely short list of schools previously assembled with his wife, Amy, where they might relocate the family if he were offered the head coaching job.

UC got straight to work to find their next head football coach.

The nationwide search ended with the hiring of Louisville’s Scott Satterfield.

RELATED | Scott Satterfield’s contract signifies growth of UC football program

Satterfield’s deal will pay him $3.5 million in the first year with the potential to make $4 million in his final year in 2028, according to the contract.

