Former UC QB Desmond Ridder named Falcons starter, per report

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the...
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the College Football Playoff game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WXIX) - Former University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first regular-season career start this week for the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The rookie quarterback will get the start against the New Orleans Saints, per Rapoport. Ridder will be the Falcons’ starter going forward, he added.

Ridder, who led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in his senior season, was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He has seen little to no playing time thus far in his NFL career as he has backed up Marcus Mariota.

Sitting at 5-8, the Falcons’ season is not lost.

Atlanta’s playoff hopes are still alive as they sit in second place in the NFC South, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6).

Ridder and the Falcons take the field Sunday at 1 p.m. in New Orleans.

