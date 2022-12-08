Former UC QB Desmond Ridder named Falcons starter, per report

ATLANTA (WXIX) - Former University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first regular-season career start this week for the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The rookie quarterback will get the start against the New Orleans Saints, per Rapoport. Ridder will be the Falcons’ starter going forward, he added.

Sources: The #Falcons are looking to the future, making a QB switch to rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter. pic.twitter.com/x5GDff5VFx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2022

Ridder, who led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in his senior season, was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He has seen little to no playing time thus far in his NFL career as he has backed up Marcus Mariota.

Sitting at 5-8, the Falcons’ season is not lost.

Atlanta’s playoff hopes are still alive as they sit in second place in the NFC South, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6).

Ridder and the Falcons take the field Sunday at 1 p.m. in New Orleans.

