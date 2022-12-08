Hamilton Co. Coroner’s Office facility named in honor of the late Dr. O’dell Owens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The newly renovated Hamilton County Coroner’s Facility is officially the O’Dell Moreno Owens Coroner’s Office.

The honoring was a unanimous decision among Hamilton County commissioners to name the $55 million coroner’s office after the late O’Dell Moreno Owens.

Dr. Owens served as Hamilton County Coroner from 2005 to 2010 and in his five-year tenure, he captured the hearts and respect of many throughout the Queen City.

“What a great birthday gift for my father who I’ve had to share the world with,” said Morgan Owens, O’Dell’s daughter. “He gave a lot to Hamilton County. He used the coroner’s office as a platform to save lives.”

Dr. Ownes grew up in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood, where he battled adversity to become the county’s first African American coroner.

In 2005, Dr. Owens took over the role of Hamilton County Coroner, and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says he took the title to new heights.

“Dr. Owens led a community-oriented coroners office relevant even to youth giving thousands of speeches to students, educators, churches, and non-profits promoting the higher the education rate, the lower the homicide rate,” Driehaus said.

The Hamilton County Crime Lab Director Michael Trimpe says he respects Dr. Owens but believes the namesake should go to the person responsible for renovating and improving the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

“Dr. Owens was a great coroner for five years, but I think there’s probably a more appropriate thing to name after him or remember him by,” Trimpe said.

The name change is set to take affect Jan. 1.

