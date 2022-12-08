Here’s where Robert De Niro movie is shooting in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Filming is underway locally on the new Robert De Niro film “Wise Guys.”

Written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi, who also co-wrote “Goodfellas,” “Wise Guys” is about Italian-American mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello.

De Niro, 79, a two-time Oscar-winning actor, is playing both roles, literally starring opposite himself.

The Warner Bros film is being directed by Barry Levinson who, ironically, won the Oscar for directing the 1988 movie “Rain Man,” which also was shot, in part, in the Cincinnati area and northern Kentucky.

FOX19 NOW cameras captured vehicles in Newport recently being used to film “Wise Guys.”

Starting Friday, the production is set to move up the Interstate 71 corridor into the northern Cincinnati suburbs.

Filming will occur in the Warren County community of Morrow, according to a letter sent to residents obtained by FOX19 NOW. Morrow is a village in Salem Township with just over 2,000 residents.

“Wise Guys” will break over the weekend and resume filming Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a copy of the letter from “Brendan Flynn, Key Assistant Location Manager for the Warner Brother’s film titled ‘The Wise Guys’ that is currently scheduled to film in your neighborhood.”

The letter continues: “Our filming is scheduled to take place on December 9th , 12th , 13th, 14th and 15th. The bulk of our film work on those dates will occur at the intersection of State Rte. 123 and Rte. 40 (Morrow-Blackhawk Rd.)

“While we are filming, we will initiate a road closure on State Rte. 123 from Rte. 22 to Rte. 132. Trucks will follow a detailed detour pattern approved by (the Ohio Department of Transportation, or ODOT) whereas local traffic will be allowed to enter our closure safely to get to their homes.

“We understand the impact of our work and will do our best to make sure that everyone can get to where they need to go. We are working closely with the Village of Morrow, Morrow Police Department and (the Ohio Department of Transportation, or ODOT) to coordinate our filming activities.

“We understand we are guests in your community and will conduct ourselves accordingly.”

Flynn provides his cell phone number and email address for residents to contact him directly if they have any questions or concerns about “deliveries, construction, landscaping, accessibility, needs, etc.”

“On behalf of our crew, we would like to thank you for welcoming us into your neighborhood,” reads his letter in closing, according to a copy shared with FOX19 NOW.

“The film industry in Ohio employs hundreds of local businesses and employees like myself and it is only through your support that we can continue to grow.”

The Warren County Engineer’s Office put out a news release Monday saying Morrow-Blackhawk Road, will close at the intersection of Ohio 123 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the same days as the letter says the movie will be filming.

The road closure is “for a special event,” the release states. It does not mention the movie.

“The detour for the closure will utilize Morrow-Woodville Road, US22/SR3, and ODOT’s detour of SR350 to SR132,” reads the engineer’s release. “Your cooperation during this event will be greatly appreciated. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.”

