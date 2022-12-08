Light showers and overcast for Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Variably cloudy skies on tap for Thursday with light showers moving into the FOX19 NOW viewing area beginning in the later morning hours and lasting through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures won’t change much with the thermometer only reaching the mid-to-upper 40s.

The light showers today may be accompanied with areas of drizzle or patchy fog, so visibility may be reduced at times.

Light rain showers will taper off late Thursday night into Friday morning, though road ways may remain wet thanks to cloud cover trapping the moisture at the surface. More light rain is expected to redevelop Friday early afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday night into Saturday morning with dry conditions. However, light rain showers move into the tri-state Saturday late afternoon and evening. If you are heading to the Crosstown Shootout at Fifth Third Bank Arena, have an umbrella for after the game.

Total rainfall over the next few days will be minimal, ranging between a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain - most of the moisture will be along and south of the Ohio River.

Drier air returns early Sunday morning with a quiet day expected. The Browns vs. Bengals game at Paycor Stadium will have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s for both tailgating and during the game.

Monday early next week also looks variably cloudy and dry, but rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday with mild temperatures ahead of a cool down for the latter half of next week into the following weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.