Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral services

Molly Krebs
Molly Krebs(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral services.

A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents.

Molly appeared in court on Dec. 2, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Just after midnight on Dec. 1, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for an unresponsive 3-year-old, police explained.

Krebs gave her Jayden Benadryl after an allergic reaction and then placed him in a bathtub of water “while leaving him unattended for a long period of time,” an affidavit states.

When she checked on her little boy, “he was laying, partially submerged and unresponsive. The child died as a result.”

The police report states the boy was in the tub for more than 90 minutes alone before she checked on him.

Fire crews rushed Jayden to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Molly’s attorney called the child’s death “totally accidental.”

Jayden’s cause of death is pending toxicology and autopsy results, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Justin Weber said on Dec. 2.

Molly’s case will go to a grand jury on Dec. 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A U.S. flag flies at half staff in Mt. Echo Park overlooking downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday, Oct....
Why flags are being lowered across the Tri-State
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Michael McKenney.
Remains found in Hueston Woods, possibly man missing for 2 years

Latest News

Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Fire Department is collecting winter coats, hats,...
Cincinnati Fire Department collects winter coats, clothing for kids in need
Andrew Golobic, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting two female immigrants who were under his...
ICE officer accused of using his position to coerce sex from immigrant victims, Feds say
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout