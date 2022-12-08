Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral services

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral services.

A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents.

Molly appeared in court on Dec. 2, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Just after midnight on Dec. 1, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for an unresponsive 3-year-old, police explained.

Krebs gave her Jayden Benadryl after an allergic reaction and then placed him in a bathtub of water “while leaving him unattended for a long period of time,” an affidavit states.

When she checked on her little boy, “he was laying, partially submerged and unresponsive. The child died as a result.”

The police report states the boy was in the tub for more than 90 minutes alone before she checked on him.

Fire crews rushed Jayden to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Molly’s attorney called the child’s death “totally accidental.”

Jayden’s cause of death is pending toxicology and autopsy results, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Justin Weber said on Dec. 2.

Molly’s case will go to a grand jury on Dec. 12.

