Remains found in Hueston Woods, possibly man missing for 2 years

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Search teams on Wednesday located human remains in Hueston Woods State Park.

Police strongly indicated the remains are related to a man reported missing out of Fairfield Township two-and-a-half years ago.

Michael McKenney was last seen in May 2020 while he was staying with his aunt in Fairfield Township. His family hasn’t heard from him since.

The park is a place he frequented, according to family members.

“He came to Hueston Woods a lot, he loved camping and loved being outside fishing,” McKenney’s mother, Yalonda Middleton, said.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources found his car abandoned at Hueston Woods with his personal belongings inside of it shortly after the missing person report was filed.

Fairfield Township police conducted a “lengthy investigation,” including numerous searches using drones and K9s in and around the area of Hueston Woods near the borders of Butler and Preble counties.

A year after McKenney disappearance, his family hired a private investigator, who also conducted several searches.

Investigators confirmed last year that two people who may have been with McKenney on the day he disappeared have since passed away.

Fairfield Township police said late Wednesday crews conducting a search around the park did find human remains.

Police also said the Preble County Coroner’s Officer has taken possession of the remains “and continue to investigate.”

The Fairfield Township PD release stops short of confirming the remains are McKenney’s. A positive identification of the remains is pending the coroner’s report.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.