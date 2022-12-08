Contests
Reward up to $10K for information on shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information after shots were fired into the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is increasing the possible reward payment to $10,000 for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor.

The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots fired into a residence shortly before midnight on Nov. 17.

Neighbors say they heard the gunshots and saw someone drive away.

The ATF says the shooting is suspected to be in retaliation for and in relation to recent court proceedings.

Initially, the ATF was offering a $5,000 reward for information.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident or those responsible to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

People may also email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website.

