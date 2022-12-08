Scott Satterfield’s contract signifies growth of UC football program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Bearcats head football coach Scott Satterfield will start his six-year contract with the University of Cincinnati earning nearly $2 million more than what his predecessor first signed for in 2017.

Satterfield’s deal will pay him $3.5 million in the first year with the potential to make $4 million in his final year in 2028, according to the contract.

There might be no greater reflection of Luke Fickell’s success at UC than the comparison of his first contract and with Satterfield’s.

When he first signed with the university five years ago, Fickell was making $1.9 million. His pay grew to $5 million annually as he led the Bearcats to never before seen heights.

Fickell’s achievements put UC, currently a group of 5 school, in a position where they could lure Satterfield away from a Power 5 school in Louisville.

RELATED | Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

The Bearcats will join the ranks of the Power 5 conferences when they jump to the Big 12 in 2023.

The school is in the midst of the $100 million Day One Ready fundraising campaign anticipating next year’s conference swap.

The campaign targets facility improvements including an indoor practice facility that is currently in the design phase. The facility will feature a 120-yard field, nutrition station, weight room and sports medicine rooms, among other amenities, per the university. It will be the permanent, all-weather home for the football team and all outdoor sports.

Nippert Stadium will also receive some upgrades as part of the campaign, including additional ribbon boards, a new sound system and an improved wireless network.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.