Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Scott Satterfield’s contract signifies growth of UC football program

Scott Satterfield during his introductory news conference on December 5, 2022 as head football...
Scott Satterfield during his introductory news conference on December 5, 2022 as head football coach at the University of Cincinnati.(Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Joe Danneman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Bearcats head football coach Scott Satterfield will start his six-year contract with the University of Cincinnati earning nearly $2 million more than what his predecessor first signed for in 2017.

Satterfield’s deal will pay him $3.5 million in the first year with the potential to make $4 million in his final year in 2028, according to the contract.

There might be no greater reflection of Luke Fickell’s success at UC than the comparison of his first contract and with Satterfield’s.

When he first signed with the university five years ago, Fickell was making $1.9 million. His pay grew to $5 million annually as he led the Bearcats to never before seen heights.

Fickell’s achievements put UC, currently a group of 5 school, in a position where they could lure Satterfield away from a Power 5 school in Louisville.

RELATED | Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

The Bearcats will join the ranks of the Power 5 conferences when they jump to the Big 12 in 2023.

The school is in the midst of the $100 million Day One Ready fundraising campaign anticipating next year’s conference swap.

The campaign targets facility improvements including an indoor practice facility that is currently in the design phase. The facility will feature a 120-yard field, nutrition station, weight room and sports medicine rooms, among other amenities, per the university. It will be the permanent, all-weather home for the football team and all outdoor sports.

Nippert Stadium will also receive some upgrades as part of the campaign, including additional ribbon boards, a new sound system and an improved wireless network.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A U.S. flag flies at half staff in Mt. Echo Park overlooking downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday, Oct....
Why flags are being lowered across the Tri-State
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Michael McKenney.
Remains found in Hueston Woods, possibly man missing for 2 years

Latest News

Photo from UofL media day: Satterfield is excited for this season and the future.
UC hires Louisville head coach just weeks away from facing off in bowl game
Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) is double teamed under the basket in the first half...
Xavier closes with authority, and beats West Virginia 84-74
A gridiron is laid out on the baseball field at Fenway Park prior to an NCAA college football...
Bearcats to face former rival in Fenway Park bowl game, per report
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation