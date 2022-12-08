Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment.

Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.

Described as a “unique experience,” the Tri-State trio will bring beer lovers, foodies, and families a place for specialty programming, music, events and more.

The Union location will include a Braxton Taproom, Dewey’s Pizzeria, and Graeter’s Scoop Shop centered around a 20,000 sq ft greenspace and beer garden.

“We’re excited about our collaboration in Union. For Graeter’s Ice Cream the scoop shop experience has always been a special way for people to enjoy our ice cream,” shared Chip Graeter, fourth-generation family member and Chief of Retail Operations at Graeter’s Ice Cream. “Working with two other brands that put the same emphasis on guest experience is a privilege.”

“We love working with like-minded brands that embrace our communities in much the same way as we do,” said Chuck Lipp, President of Dewey’s Pizza. “Each brand will provide a premium experience for our collective guests. And, together, we will offer the community a space to meet and enjoy” Lipp also shared that guests will have options for dining at the new space, all with the hospitality and excellence Dewey’s is known for.

“Opening this new taproom in Union brings Braxton full circle. We grew up less than 100 yards from this new destination so this project truly brings us back to our roots. This is where we come home,” said Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “Not only are Graeter’s and Dewey’s great partners and pillars of the community, but they’re also the perfect way to make taproom guests smile. We want to bring three local favorites under one roof, once again.”

