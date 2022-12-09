2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two jail employees face charges on unrelated accusations of criminal misconduct, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Eastham, 33, was a jail services officer with the sheriff’s office. He allegedly falsified medical documents requesting sick time.

Court documents in Eastman’s case show he was arrested Friday. The criminal complaint claims in September he forged “return to work doctor forms[...]”

Eastham is charged with two counts of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

Cody Hunley, 37, recently experienced what the sheriff describes as a “mental health crisis while working.” Hunley allegedly damaged computer equipment during that incident.

A subsequent investigation found Hunley has “a serious substance abuse issue,” per the sheriff’s office.

He is charged with theft in office and theft of a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.

Both Eastham and Hundley have been dismissed and are housed at the Hamilton County Justice Center, per the sheriff’s office.

No timeline was provided on Hunley’s allegations. Court documents in his case are not yet available, and he does not yet appear in jail records.

