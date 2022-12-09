Contests
Baseball bat wielding man robs Mt. Healthy students walking to class, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two students claimed they were robbed by a baseball bat wielding man.

The students were on their way to school when they were approached by the man near the UDF on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Mt. Healthy Poice Department.

One of the juveniles was robbed of his Timberland boots, police added. The stolen boots were later found by school security.

The two students refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Because of the lack of help from the students, Mt. Healthy police are asking anyone who might have seen the alleged robbery to call them at 513-728-3183. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

