Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals and Quarterback Joe Burrow will be without their starting tight end for Sunday’s contest against the Browns.

Hayden Hurst is declared out with a calf injury, according to a Friday update to the injury report.

Three players were limited in practice Friday: Wide Receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), Defensive End Sam Hubbard (calf) and Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle).

Third-year player Mitchell Wilcox will have to step up without Hurst in the lineup, as Tight End Drew Sample is already out for the season with a knee injury.

The return of Running Back Joe Mixon, who has cleared concussion protocol, figures to help.

The Browns’ dismal injury luck at linebacker is another factor to watch, though Cleveland Defensive End Myles Garrett is the sort of player who can cover up vulnerabilities around him.

Hurst suffered the calf injury during the Bengals’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. He called the injury “nothing serious” in media sessions Wednesday, adding he expects to be back in a matter of weeks.

“You know me, I’ll be pushing it,” he said.

Hurst has developed into a reliable intermediate threat in the passing game, hailing in 48 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns so far in 2022.

He registered a season-high 57 yards on six receptions in the Bengals’ Nov. 27 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The 29-year-old South Carolina product came to the Bengals after two years each with the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons. He is playing on a one-year contract.

Hurst’s absence will be a test of flexibility for the Bengals’ offensive attack, which has taken off since a week-six retooling.

Early in the season, the offense’s tight formations with Burrow under center were largely seen as a tell to defenses that a run was forthcoming. Those formations, holdovers in Zac Taylor’s offense from his days under L.A. Rams Head Coach Sean McVey, were stitched together with a deep passing attack that appeared mismatched to the scheme. Defenses could play close to the line of scrimmage while employing deep shell and soft man coverages downfield to force the offense into long drives it had difficulty sustaining.

During the Baltimore Ravens game on Nov. 10, the offense began to expand the formational width on running plays and keep Burrow in the shotgun for them, effecting a transition into a spread-run team.

Bigger run lanes and an improving offensive line brought the anemic ground attack to life, giving the offense more breathing room on second downs. At the same time, Burrow began to excel with short routes in the quick game and intermediate routes in zones vacated by safeties playing deep cover two.

The Bengals are now running more run-pass options as well. The success of those RPOS has added to the offense’s unpredictability and forced secondaries into untenable coverages. leading to more big-play production on fewer attempts.

In short, the Bengals’ offense became more efficient by becoming less explosive. Among the beneficiaries have been Hurst and Mixon as well as Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd.

Burrow appears to have formed an implicit level of trust in Hurst particularly. It remains to be seen whether the Bengals will seek simply to run the same plays with Wilcox in his stead.

