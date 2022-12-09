Contests
Crews search retention ponds for missing autistic man in Pierce Township

Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according to the Pierce Township Police Department.(Pierce Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing autistic man in Pierce Township is now in its third day.

Officials have searched for 72-year-old Thomas Mills in nearby retention ponds using sonar but did not have luck in finding him.

Mills has not been since around 8 a.m. Tuesday when he left his home at the Amelia Court Apartments on W. Ohio Pike, according to the Pierce Township Police Department.

Mills, who police say suffers from a delayed mental capacity, turned 72 years old Friday.

He is described as 4′11″ and weighs 118 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Mills was wearing a black jacket when he was last seen, and police said Wednesday they think he might be on foot.

Police used drones and dogs to try and find Mills Wednesday, but those efforts came up empty.

Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Kevin Benne says there has been no lack of help from the community.

“We’ve had great support from the community,” said Benne. “That’s going to be welcomed as we go a little further into this even more. But neighbors, Tommy is loved in this area that he stays in. So, his neighbors have been out searching with us.”

Benne says search teams went around the area Thursday to spread the word about Mills’ disappearance.

“We’re going door to door in the businesses in our area, as well as, some of the residents that have been behind Kroger’s and that type of area right now,” said Benne. “We do have some flyers that we’re able to post and hand out to some of the residents just to check and see if they’ve seen him.”

Call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 or call the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231 if you have information on Mills’ whereabouts.

