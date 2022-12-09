Dad dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire claims life of mom, daughter

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A third person is dead after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Hubert Osborne, 74, died Thursday evening after being hospitalized for 15 days.

According to a fire chief who was at the scene, Osborne’s wife died the night of the fire, while he and his 47-year-old daughter, Theresa Osborne, were transported to the hospital.

RELATED: ‘Daughter dies day after Newport fire claims mother’s life’

Osborne’s daughter died the day after Thanksgiving.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. at their home on Overton Street.

The fire was extinguished within nine minutes upon firefighters’ arrival, however, there was extensive smoke damage, the fire chief said.

None of the smoke detectors worked in the home, the chief added.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.