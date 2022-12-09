Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Dad dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire claims life of mom, daughter

The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A third person is dead after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Hubert Osborne, 74, died Thursday evening after being hospitalized for 15 days.

According to a fire chief who was at the scene, Osborne’s wife died the night of the fire, while he and his 47-year-old daughter, Theresa Osborne, were transported to the hospital.

RELATED: ‘Daughter dies day after Newport fire claims mother’s life’

Osborne’s daughter died the day after Thanksgiving.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. at their home on Overton Street.

The fire was extinguished within nine minutes upon firefighters’ arrival, however, there was extensive smoke damage, the fire chief said.

None of the smoke detectors worked in the home, the chief added.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Robert Deniro arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Los...
De Niro movie films in Warren County
Molly Krebs
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

Latest News

Homes are rising where there once was rubble in Bowling Green after a strong EF-3 tornado moved...
Kentucky tornadoes: Homes rebuilding over rubble a year later
Santa Maria Community Services in East Price Hill
Santa Maria provides financial stability to families after receiving $40k grant
The annual “Crosstown Shootout” basketball game between rivals University of Cincinnati’s...
‘Crosstown Foodout’ serves students before rivalry game
$40,000 for Santa Maria community services
$40,000 for Santa Maria community services