Exclusive: Second Gentleman discusses rise of anti-semitism following roundtable with Jewish leaders

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Wednesday, the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, hosted a roundtable at the White House. He invited Jewish leaders from around the country to address the rise of antisemitism in the United States. Emhoff said there is an “epidemic of hate facing our country.” Washington News Bureau Correspondent Josh Rultenberg spoke with Emhoff in his only sit-down interview following the event.

Transcript of Gray Television Washington News Bureau Correspondent Josh Rultenberg’s interview with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022:

Josh Rultenberg

Mr. Second Gentleman, thank you for taking the time. I know you just got done hosting a roundtable. Why did you feel that it was necessary to host this roundtable?

Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States

Thanks”, Josh. anti-Semitism is on the rise. It’s visceral. It’s right in front of our faces right now. And it’s painful. It hurts. And this is something that had been in the works for a while. Convening a group of 13 or 14 leaders from the Jewish community all over the country to hear from them what’s going on in their world so the administration can take that in and turn that into additional action. And the administration, President Biden, my wife, Vice President Harris, have been extremely strong to date on combating anti-Semitism. But we clearly need to do more because it’s all over right now. And as a Jewish person, the first Jewish second gentleman, the first Jew married to a president or a vice president, I take this responsibility very strongly. And I will speak up. I will speak out. This cannot be normal. It is not normal. And it’s something that affects us all.”

Josh Rultenberg

After speaking with the group leaders that you met with, what were some of the suggestions that they had to further combat what’s going on other than simply just condemning things on their face and having conversations like the one you just had?

Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States

“Exactly. We all must condemn it. But we we do need action. And it starts with education. anti-Semitism has been around for centuries, and it’s just based on tropes, falsehoods, misinformation. And people really need to understand who Jews are, what Judaism is, and what it’s all about. So the way to combat anti-Semitism is with Semitism. And that’s that was a strong takeaway. We need more coordination in the government. And that’s something that that is happening. We do, unfortunately, given the rise, not only in anti-Semitic words, but anti-Semitic acts, which has led to violence. We have seen what have what happened at Tree of Life (Synagogue) and others. So security is a big issue and monitoring and making sure that people can just be Jewish openly, freely and without fear.”

Josh Rultenberg

How much responsibility do you feel being the first Jewish spouse of a vice president?

Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States

“I feel a lot, Josh. I didn’t realize coming into the role at first. I thought being a man and married to the first woman vice president would be the headline but me being Jewish is almost equally as important. And I realized that early on, I have folks from all over the country, if not the world, come up to me when I meet them and tell me, for instance, how important it was to do our first virtual Passover. The fact that we have a mezuzah on the wall of the vice president’s residence, the fact that we are celebrating Rosh Hashanah and Hanukkah just so openly from the White House. You really feel the impact. This represents nation really matters. So I take this very, very seriously. And as long as I have this microphone, I’m going to do everything I can to speak up and speak out and turn this pain that I have, and a lot of Jewish people have right now, about this rise of anti-Semitism into action.”

Josh Rultenberg

Well, speaking of speaking out about anti-Semitism, making headlines recently was the former president Donald Trump aligning himself with Holocaust deniers. How troubling do you think that is and the fact that Republican leadership refuses to condemn him by name?

Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States

“There’s now both sides of this issue, Josh. Anyone in leadership must (and) has an obligation to speak up and speak out against denial of the Holocaust and white supremacy. Period. End of story.”

Josh Rultenberg

Taking away just from this roundtable, what is your main message that you want to send to the American people?

Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States

Jews are just like everyone else, and we just want to be able to live openly and freely as Jews, as I have done, as I’m doing, as second gentleman and without fear. And that’s what it’s all about. We want to combat anti-Semitism. And this is something that affects all of us, even if you’re not Jewish, because there’s hate against so many groups right now. And all of us must stick together and align with each other so we can just live in a world where people can and be who they want to be love, who they want to love, worship the way they want to worship.”

Josh Rultenberg

Mr. Second Gentleman, thank you for taking the time.

Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States

“Thank you. Josh, good to see you.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.