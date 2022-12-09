Former Lakota teacher had ‘sexual relationship’ with 14-year-old student, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former teacher with Lakota Local Schools is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student.

Ana D’Ettorre’s was an art teacher at Liberty Junior School in Liberty Township.

FOX19 first reported charges against D’Ettorre when a Butler County grand jury indicted her last month. A newly obtained police report paints a fuller picture of the allegations.

On the afternoon of Aug. 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to the school, where someone affiliated with the student claimed the 14-year-old was having “a sexual relationship” with D’Ettorre, according to the police report.

The person, whose affiliation with the student has been redacted, told officers the student admitted to having sex with the 24-year-old D’Ettorre.

That person told police the relationship began through exchanging photos through Snapchat “and then spending time outside of school.”

D’Ettorre met the victim while working at Liberty Junior, according to court documents.

She was no longer a teacher at the school at the time of the officers’ response on Aug. 30, and the prosecutor’s office says alleged crimes took place after her last day of teaching.

D’Ettorre’s last day with the district was May 4, according to a district spokesperson.

There were allegedly three separate sexual encounters. The first encounter allegedly happened May 21.

Sometime in late July or early August, the student allegedly snuck out of his or her father’s house in the middle of the night to meet with D’Ettorre, who allegedly picked the student up and drove to Monroe Park where they had sex.

Police identified D’Ettorre after the student’s father showed them a text from a number traced back to her regarding the alleged sexual relationship.

A Butler County grand jury indicted D’Ettorre on a felony charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 11 counts of disseminating material harmful to juveniles.

A spokesperson for the Lakota Local Schools told the Enquirer they were notified of an investigation involving D’Ettorre at the start of the current school year and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

“We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students,” Lakota Director of School and Community Relations Betsy Fuller said in a statement obtained by the Enquirer.

The statement went on to say that the district did not receive any complaints or concerns about D’Ettore’s behavior during her time at Lakota.

D’Ettorre was a student at Liberty University while she was student teaching in the Lakota School District.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.