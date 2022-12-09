Kentucky tornadoes: Homes rebuilding over rubble a year later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been nearly one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western and southern Kentucky just before the holiday season.

In all, 81 people were killed and thousands were left without homes and businesses.

Business owners suddenly had no livelihoods.

Much of what was lost in parts of the state is being rebuilt now, albeit slowly, where there once was rubble in places like the city of Bowling Green.

That’s where an EF-3 tornado smashed down, impacting more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

“It’s amazing to see the amount of construction that’s taking place, the amount of recovery that’s taking place,” says Rick Childers, director of Bowling Green Neighborhood & Community Services. “Really remarkable the amount of recovery that’s taking place over a year.”

Creekwood was one of the hardest hit neighborhoods.

Despite rebuilding efforts, one resident decided to move a few blocks over.

It was just too painful to return, the resident said: “I wanted to go back there, but every time I visit the area, it’s like living that night all over again. And every time I even drive that street, I can feel my heart speeding up or palpitations when I even drive that street.”

In Bowling Green, some businesses are still shut down and need supplies to rebuild to reopen.

Steve Bartos, a butcher at Rian’s Fatted Calf, says he’s still struggling.

Delays and setbacks are keeping the butcher shop shuttered. He says they need supplies to rebuild.

