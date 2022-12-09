Little Miami Middle School increasing police presence next week after threat found in bathroom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students will see an increased police presence at Little Miami Middle School Monday after a threat was found in the school’s bathroom, according to Director of Communications Emily Johnson.

The threat was found on the wall of one of the girls’ bathroom after students were dismissed Friday, Johnson explained.

She said the threat indicated “that violence will occur” on Monday.

Little Miami takes all threats seriously and will have an increased law enforcement presence at LMMS on Monday, December 12th as a result. Updates regarding this incident will be sent to families as they become available.

