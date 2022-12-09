Contests
Little Miami Middle School increasing police presence next week after threat found in bathroom

The threat was found on the wall of one of the girls’ bathroom at Little Miami Middle School on...
The threat was found on the wall of one of the girls' bathroom at Little Miami Middle School on Friday after students were dismissed.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students will see an increased police presence at Little Miami Middle School Monday after a threat was found in the school’s bathroom, according to Director of Communications Emily Johnson.

The threat was found on the wall of one of the girls’ bathroom after students were dismissed Friday, Johnson explained.

She said the threat indicated “that violence will occur” on Monday.

