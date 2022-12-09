Contests
Pretrial date set for UC football player suspended after arrest on sex charges

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pretrial will be held on Dec. 27 for a University of Cincinnati football player who is suspended indefinitely from the team following his arrest on sex-related charges.

At that point, prosecutors must convince Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates there is enough evidence to try 19-year-old Mario Eugenio on three misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition.

A spokesperson for UC’s Athletics Department has said there would be no further comment from UC as the legal process plays out.

Eugenio has pleaded not guilty.

He was not in court Friday morning and was not required to be as his lawyer, Brad Moermond, selected the pretrial date.

“We stand by our presumption of innocence and are early awaiting the evidence the prosecutor has for us,” Moermond tells FOX19 NOW.

The UC student was arrested on Nov. 3.

Court documents say he was riding on a Bird scooter near UC’s campus when he smacked three different women on three separate days on their buttocks without consent.

His bond was set at $5,000 on each of the three charges, at 10%.

Court records show $554 was posted on all three charges the same day he was arrested and appeared in court to secure his release from jail or a total of $1,662.

Eugenio is under court order to stay away from the alleged victims and UC’s main Clifton campus.

He said during his arraignment that would not be an issue because he is enrolled in online classes.

Court records show he lives in Florida.

