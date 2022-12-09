Contests
Santa Maria provides financial stability to families after receiving $40k grant

$40,000 for Santa Maria community services
By Andrea Finney
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa Maria Community Services, Inc. is providing financial stability assistance to families with a $40,000 grant from the John A. Schroth Family Charitable Trust.

Santa Maria Community Services’ Workforce Development Program provides financial literacy, education, access to income support, and employment services for those who are economically disadvantaged in the Price Hill Community of Cincinnati. The Program impacts 250 individuals and their family members, 96 percent of whom have incomes below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

The Workforce Development Program strategically targets people who have faced barriers and may have been overlooked or underserved by other institutions. These barriers include: The skill gap between the low-wage workforce and the skills required for positions in higher-paying occupations; The lack of financial education; and Insufficient access to income and work supports for basic expenses, such as food, housing, transportation, training costs, and work clothing.

The program also provides in-depth financial coaching, financial literacy education, credit counseling, and supportive services such as work clothes, supplies, and funding for training and certifications.

The John A. Schroth Family Charitable Trust provides grants in the fields of health, social services, education, the environment, religion, the arts and the welfare of animals.

“This grant from the John A. Schroth Family Charitable Trust will help Santa Maria continue to provide career exploration, job search and application assistance, job retention counseling, job skills training, and intensive case management for individuals to help them break generational cycles of poverty,” H.A. Musser, Jr., President and CEO of Santa Maria Community Services, Inc. said. “This grant will support our work with individuals and families on their journey toward self-sufficiency.”

