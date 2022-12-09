Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Seth Walsh to fill former Cincinnati Councilmember Greg Landsman’s seat

Cincinnati City Hall
Cincinnati City Hall(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Councilmember Reggie Harris announced Friday morning that Seth Walsh is the appointee that will serve as Greg Landsman’s replacement for City Council.

Walsh currently serves as the Executive Director of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation where he maintains homes and property in the neighborhood and helps residents with affordable housing.

Harris says that the housing crisis in Cincinnati has gotten worse over the years, and with someone like Seth, city housing will improve and become more affordable.

“I am incredibly honored that I was selected to serve our great city and I can’t wait to get to work. There is so much talent on the current council and I look forward to collaborating with them to help shape the future of Cincinnati.

I want to thank Councilmember Harris for his leadership and commitment to the appointment process, and to congratulate Congressman-elect Greg Landsman on his historic election result. Greg’s leadership is a blueprint to creating a more equitable Cincinnati that thrives together. I couldn’t be more excited to serve and look forward to getting to work!” Walsh said.

As Walsh takes the place of Landsman, the former-city councilmember moves on to a bigger role within Ohio.

Landsman was elected as a U.S. representative during the 2022 election, where he defeated the long-time incumbent, Steve Chabot.

The Congressman-elect will continue to serve on the council until Dec. 19 when Walsh will be sworn into the position.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Robert Deniro arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Los...
De Niro movie films in Warren County
Molly Krebs
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

Latest News

Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
Crews search retention ponds for missing autistic man in Pierce Township
Mario Eugenio
Pretrial date set for UC football player suspended after arrest on sex charges
One of the juveniles was robbed of his Timberland boots, police added
Baseball bat wielding man robs Mt. Healthy students walking to class, police say
Madison Township resident Mike Dye (standing at podium) makes several accusations including...
Morgan Twp holding special Saturday meeting amid investigations into top official/fire chief