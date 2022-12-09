Seth Walsh to fill former Cincinnati Councilmember Greg Landsman’s seat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Councilmember Reggie Harris announced Friday morning that Seth Walsh is the appointee that will serve as Greg Landsman’s replacement for City Council.

Walsh currently serves as the Executive Director of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation where he maintains homes and property in the neighborhood and helps residents with affordable housing.

Harris says that the housing crisis in Cincinnati has gotten worse over the years, and with someone like Seth, city housing will improve and become more affordable.

“I am incredibly honored that I was selected to serve our great city and I can’t wait to get to work. There is so much talent on the current council and I look forward to collaborating with them to help shape the future of Cincinnati.

I want to thank Councilmember Harris for his leadership and commitment to the appointment process, and to congratulate Congressman-elect Greg Landsman on his historic election result. Greg’s leadership is a blueprint to creating a more equitable Cincinnati that thrives together. I couldn’t be more excited to serve and look forward to getting to work!” Walsh said.

As Walsh takes the place of Landsman, the former-city councilmember moves on to a bigger role within Ohio.

Landsman was elected as a U.S. representative during the 2022 election, where he defeated the long-time incumbent, Steve Chabot.

The Congressman-elect will continue to serve on the council until Dec. 19 when Walsh will be sworn into the position.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.