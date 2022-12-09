Contests
UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch

A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person on Thursday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person on Thursday.

Dorian Young has been with UPS for three years and started out as a personal vehicle driver.

In November, Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville and was greeted with free snacks as he made the delivery.

Young’s reaction was captured on the Barnett’s Nest doorbell camera, and was shared on TikTok.

Toni Barnett said she and her husband, Jason, have been setting out snacks during the holidays for delivery drivers for around three years.

They said it was started during the pandemic to thank drivers who were working while most of the world was stuck at home, and the tradition continued since.

“I love the reactions that I get from the snack cart, that is by far the best one,” Toni said. “(Young) is just full of excitement and energy.”

“Yeah, he’s a character,” Jason added. “He’s so animated. Whenever she showed it to me, I was just like, this guy is hilarious.”

On Thursday, Young revisited the Barnetts to thank them for their gifts and to help restock their snack supply.

Young said he never thought his response would go viral.

“I don’t have a TikTok, so my buddy hit me up and said ‘Dude, you’re on TikTok,’ and I was like ‘What?’” Young said. “Turns out this is what it is.”

Toni said she’s watched the video many times since its first been posted, which has been liked more than 25,000 times since it was first published on Nov. 29.

“(Delivery drivers) work really hard, I think they deserve to have a small appreciation for what they do for us,” Toni said.

Young finished the trip taking pictures with Toni and Jason, leaving with a promise to be back soon.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Young said. “If you want to spend days in trucks and meet awesome people all day long, I definitely recommend it.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

