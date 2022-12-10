1 person injured in Dearborn County fire

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -One man is injured after a fire occurred at an apartment in Dearborn County Friday night.

Firefighters say they were called just after 10 p.m. to Alpha Drive at the Dillsboro Village Apartments.

According to firefighters, the victim was trying to put out the flames but suffered smoke inhalation and some face burns.

Crews say a candle warmer caused the fire.

One person is displaced.

The fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.