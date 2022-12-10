Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

1 person injured in Dearborn County fire

One man is injured after a fire occurred in Dearborn County Friday night.
One man is injured after a fire occurred in Dearborn County Friday night.(Free-to-use)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -One man is injured after a fire occurred at an apartment in Dearborn County Friday night.

Firefighters say they were called just after 10 p.m. to Alpha Drive at the Dillsboro Village Apartments.

According to firefighters, the victim was trying to put out the flames but suffered smoke inhalation and some face burns.

Crews say a candle warmer caused the fire.

One person is displaced.

The fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Robert Deniro arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Los...
De Niro movie films in Warren County
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Molly Krebs
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

Latest News

Morgan Township Fire Chief/Township Administrator Jeff Galloway quit Saturday and denies all...
Morgan Twp Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway resigns amid allegations, investigations
Great Parks of Hamilton County hosts "Holidays on the Farm"
Great Parks of Hamilton County hosts "Holidays on the Farm"
Vigil held for two Clinton-Massie HS students killed in car crash
Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies
Teenage suspects damage, vandalize Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen