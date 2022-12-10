$130M Downtown Cincinnati development vaults forward with state tax credit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A development encompassing an entire block of buildings in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati has secured the last piece of funding needed to move forward, with hundreds of residents and a thousand new jobs expected to follow.

The $132 million rehabilitation project includes the Traction Building at Fifth and Walnut streets as well as two buildings adjacent to the south, the Mercantile Building and the Mercantile Center.

The developers, Cincinnati-based Model Group and Nashville-based Parkes Development, secured $11.7 million this week from Ohio’s new Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program.

“It’s a big day for the center of our downtown,” Model Group CEO Bobby Maly said Friday. “It’s a really big deal. Cincinnati didn’t win an award last time. This is a needle mover.”

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the TMUD tax credits Thursday totaling $100 million across 12 projects throughout Ohio. The projects are expected to catalyze $2.3 billion in investments.

“These projects will transform not only the sites themselves, but also the look and feel of entire neighborhoods,” DeWine said. “We’re changing the face of these communities and bringing Ohio into the future. I’m looking forward to seeing the tremendous change these projects create in their communities.”

Model and Parkes are partnering with the building owners to redevelop the block.

The Traction Building, a largely vacant eyesore southeast of Fountain Square, will become a 150-room boutique hotel from San Francisco-based Kimpton. Plans initially released in 2017 called for a signature restaurant, a rooftop bar and a fitness center.

Designed by famed Chicago architect Daniel Burnham and completed in 1903, the Traction Building was designated a historic landmark in 2015. Parkes secured $5 million in state historic tax credits for the hotel conversion in December 2021.

The Mercantile Building’s primary tenant, the Mercantile Library, will double in size. The Mercantile Center will preserve and condense its existing tenants into into a few floors, reports the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The remainder of the Mercantile buildings will become 172 residential units and ground-floor retail.

The project is expected to bring more than 300 construction jobs and more than 700 permanent jobs to the area.

No word on when rehabilitation work will begin.

Just a few blocks away on 4th Street, the Union Center Life Insurance Tower residential conversion also received TMUD funds totaling $1 million. Construction is underway on the project that will bring 281 apartment units to the building.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.