Drying out to end the weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable temperatures are expected
Drier air moves in, but clouds will still be in the tri-state along with seasonable 40s for afternoon highs.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have areas of drizzle or light rain showers ending before midnight, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 40s for most in the tri-state with light northwesterly winds. Superb conditions for tailgating and game conditions for the Battle of Ohio at Paycor Stadium.

The first half of the work week is dry before midweek rain chances. Monday will be cooler, but with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will have more cloud cover, especially in the afternoon.

Rain arrives Tuesday night and will be on and off through Thursday morning. Expect a wet Wednesday and Thursday morning commute and keep the umbrella on hand through this period. Total rainfall amounts from Tuesday night through Thursday morning will range from a half an inch to over an inch of rainfall possible.

Thursday will have showers ending followed by partial clearing and temperatures falling in the afternoon as colder air moves into the Ohio Valley region. Expect highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s from Friday through the middle of the following week. Though there will be a chance of a light rain/snow mix on Friday, next weekend into the following week looks dry - but cold.

