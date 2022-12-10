Contests
A Foggy Start, then A Dry, Cool Weekend, GO BENGALS!

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday and Sunday both look dry with a variably cloudy sky and with high temperatures near season normal high temperatures in the upper 40s.

It looks like the Browns vs. Bengals game at Paycor Stadium Sunday will see temperatures in the middle to upper 40s and the weather is forecast to stat dry. You may even see a peek of sunshine.

Monday looks cloudy and dry, but rain returns Tuesday night before colder air arrives for the latter half of next week.

The chance for rain showers is an on and off situation Wednesday continuing into early Thursday morning. Late Thursday as the weather dries the sky will clear a bit.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday (16th, 17th and 18th) all look dry and chilly with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 30s. High temperatures for that period will be about 9º colder than normal with lows not far from normal.

