Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

‘This not kids being kids. This is kids being criminals.’
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers.

Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway.

“Thursday morning, we got a message on Facebook saying that our garage door was open and the lights were on,” she explained. “It’s the off-season, so no one is supposed to be there.”

Staff found chaos when they showed up.

“What we believe were kids entered out building and went joy riding for several hours, busted out gates and just made a mess down here,” Rudisell said.

She adds the thieves climbed on top of sheds and used tools to try to knock the cameras out.

“You could tell things were disturbed,” she said. “They took three of our golf carts out of the building and went joyriding. We found one back here, one was stuck in the track and the other was close by.”

Investigators believe they used a truck to bust open the gate.

The suspects also stole all the keys in the raceway’s key cabinet, including keys to all its equipment. In total, 27 sets of keys were taken, putting 27 different vehicles at risk.

Rudisell says replacing all of those keys will be costly and wishes the thieves would just return them.

“It’s going to take a lot of time and frustration getting everything re-keyed before opening,” she said.

The speedway estimates $6,000 in damage was done.

“People are coming at me on social media saying this is just kids being kids,” Rudisell said. “This not kids being kids. This is kids being criminals. With what they did down here, the activities that they did, they went home a muddy mess, and someone’s mama should be asking questions.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
Robert Deniro arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Los...
De Niro movie films in Warren County
Molly Krebs
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

Latest News

Cincinnati, Xavier players quizzed on the ‘80s ahead of Crosstown Shootout
WATCH: Cincinnati, Xavier players quizzed on the ‘80s ahead of Crosstown Shootout
Xavier and UC players quizzed on the '80s
Xavier and UC players quizzed on the '80s
The Mercantile Building and the Traction building in Downtown Cincinnati.
$130M Cincinnati development vaults forward with state tax credit: ‘It’s a really big deal’
Vigil held for two Clinton-Massie HS students killed in car crash
Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies