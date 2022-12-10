Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers.

Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway.

“Thursday morning, we got a message on Facebook saying that our garage door was open and the lights were on,” she explained. “It’s the off-season, so no one is supposed to be there.”

Staff found chaos when they showed up.

“What we believe were kids entered out building and went joy riding for several hours, busted out gates and just made a mess down here,” Rudisell said.

She adds the thieves climbed on top of sheds and used tools to try to knock the cameras out.

“You could tell things were disturbed,” she said. “They took three of our golf carts out of the building and went joyriding. We found one back here, one was stuck in the track and the other was close by.”

Investigators believe they used a truck to bust open the gate.

The suspects also stole all the keys in the raceway’s key cabinet, including keys to all its equipment. In total, 27 sets of keys were taken, putting 27 different vehicles at risk.

Rudisell says replacing all of those keys will be costly and wishes the thieves would just return them.

“It’s going to take a lot of time and frustration getting everything re-keyed before opening,” she said.

The speedway estimates $6,000 in damage was done.

“People are coming at me on social media saying this is just kids being kids,” Rudisell said. “This not kids being kids. This is kids being criminals. With what they did down here, the activities that they did, they went home a muddy mess, and someone’s mama should be asking questions.”

