Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Bradbury said.

Bradbury says the victim was taken to UC Medical Center, where they later died.

Police have not identified the victim or arrested anyone at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Covington Police Crime Bureau at 859-292-2234 or the Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

