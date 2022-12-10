Morgan Twp Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway resigns amid allegations, investigations

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official who also serves as fire chief of a small Butler County community quit Saturday amid investigations into allegations of double pay for hurricane deployment and nepotism.

Jeff Galloway’s “proposed tender of resignation” from Morgan Township states “It is with sorrow that I must resign” effective immediately, according to a copy he signed that was released to us by his attorney.

Even though his letter says it’s a proposed resignation, his attorney, Elizabeth Tuck, confirms Galloway has officially quit.

He began working for the township in 2015 and became both its fire chief and township administrator in 2017. He was paid $93,000 annually. Prior to that, he served as director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency from 2009 to 2015.

Galloway has not been charged with any crimes and denies all wrongdoing, according to his resignation letter.

Trustees left Galloway on the job since the allegations were made in September. His contract was set to expire at month’s end.

“It was a great privilege to serve the citizens of Morgan Township for over seven years,” Galloway’s signed resignation letter reads.

“I have had the chance to work with wonderful co-workers and members of the public. The Morgan Township Fire Department has grown to one of the best Fire and EMS Departments in Southwest Ohio. I am proud of the work done by me and the entire Department to get to this level of professionalism and service.

“I know that the State Auditor will clear me of any wrongdoing once its investigation is over. I have been outspoken that if anything was done improperly I was not the person responsible. I hope that my wife can retain her job without payback for me defending myself from the attacks on my job and reputation. The emotional toll of the false allegations has taken on my wife and me is already overwhelming. This was the only option for me to protect me, my family and my career.”

Township trustees met for just a few minutes in a special public meeting earlier Saturday morning to accept his resignation.

Trustees announced as the public meeting began they would not allow any public comment.

Galloway and his attorney were in the audience along with at least six other fire chiefs who turned out to support Galloway, according to his attorney.

The meeting was originally announced as a closed-door executive session from which the trustees would emerge after privately conversing and then vote on a resolution that was not made publicly available before the meeting.

On Saturday morning, before the meeting, Trustee Tom Brucker relayed to us the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office had advised they did not end to go behind closed doors.

Brucker and the other two trustees unanimously voted to pass the resolution accepting Galloway’s resignation. According to a copy of it provided to FOX19 NOW by Galloway’s attorney, it requires the trustees to:

Accept “the specific conditions of the resignation of Jeff Galloway from duties as fire chief and administrator”

Suspend the current investigation underway by an outside law firm trustees hired in September on the advice of the prosecutor’s office. The law firm is charging the township $175 per hour. Once the outside probe is suspended, that will terminate any additional investigations by the law firm.

Certify, document and provide in writing all accrued sick leave time while employed by Morgan Township as well as accumulated sick leave (6.59.27 hours) from previous employment with the Butler County Emergency Management Association (EMA). EMA documentation of sick leave transfer received from Butler County will be provided as well.

Local and state authorities all launched three separate investigations in September after a resident showed up at a township meeting and accused Galloway of “crimes.”

The investigations at that time were conducted by the Special Investigations Unit at the State Auditor’s Office, Butler County Prosecutor’s office and the Ohio Ethics Commission, FOX19 NOW confirmed.

If any potential illegal activity is suspected, the auditor’s office can make referrals for possible prosecution to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office and/or the Ohio Ethics Commission.

“Our Special Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation. We have no further comment at this time on this continuing investigation,” a spokesman for State Auditor’s Office said Friday.

As of Friday morning, Galloway was still employed by the township but was not at work all week, Brucker confirmed Friday morning.

He said Galloway’s last day at work was on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“He said he isn’t feeling well that is why he hasn’t been to work,’ Brucker responded Friday.

Galloway usually doesn’t work on Fridays anyway, according to Brucker: “His normal schedule is four 10-hour days Monday-Thursday.”

FOX19 NOW also interviewed Brucker Tuesday, one day before the special Saturday meeting was announced.

He gave no hints about the meeting at that time but did clearly indicate he was eager to get the results of the township’s outside investigation and this behind them.

“It’s like the elephant in the room,” Brucker said. “We want to get rid of it. It’s like residents keep coming to the meetings thinking they are going to get an answer. That’s the worst thing. You want to keep transparency, the worst thing you can do is to keep telling people you have no report, you have nothing to report on. They think we are hiding things and we are not. I just want to get it all out in the open and move on.”

Brucker said they left Galloway on the job despite the serious allegations against him because he hasn’t been criminally charged.

“I’ve been asked that many times in open meetings,” Brucker told us. “I’ve said ‘we’ve got a trustee in Madison Township that has been indicted and he’s still there. We have a county auditor that has been indicted and not only is he still in office but he ran and won the election. Jeff Galloway has not been indicted on anything.

“The other thing that is the biggest factor: If I send him home and put him on administrative leave, would have to pay him and the public would be outraged if we paid him $93,000 a year to sit at home and do nothing.”

Galloway is the third public official in Butler County to be accused of wrongdoing in the past year and a half.

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds and Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel were both indicted in separate corruption cases this year.

Reynolds’ criminal trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday with jury selection.

Daniel’s case is set for a trial or plea setting at 8:30 a.m. Monday in a different courtroom at the Butler County Government Services building in downtown Hamilton.

Reynolds has pleaded not guilty.

So has Daniel even though court records show he admitted to at least one charge in his indictment concerning an illegal vote to approve variances for property to which he held the mortgage, according to county records.

At the time of that February 2021 vote at the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals, Daniel’s son, Todd Daniel, also owned the property, other county records show.

“I really shouldn’t vote. I don’t vote on things that get me into trouble... and dumb, dumb me, voted,” Daniel told Butler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Daniel Turner in a June 10, 2021 phone call, according to a court document called “State’s Answer to Request for Discovery.”

Court records show he also has self-reported himself to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

Galloway, however, has remained mum publicly since resident Kevin Dye, showed up unexpectedly at the township’s Sept. 12 trustee meeting and accused him of being double paid and nepotism.

“We were totally blindsided,” Brucker told FOX19 after that meeting.

Dye accused Galloway of being paid his regular salary and also receiving the money the township was reimbursed by the state of Louisiana when Galloway was deployed by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

The township paid Galloway’s salary up front, received the reimbursement last month and it was deposited into the fire fund, according to township records released to FOX19 NOW and Brucker.

“You received a salary, you claimed that salary with a government agency you basically were paid twice,” Dye told Galloway on Sept. 12.

Dye gave the township copies of their own documents including one signed by Galloway’s wife, Penny Galloway. It was an invoice that went to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact for $22,309, according to a copy of it released to FOX19 NOW.

Galloway’s wife works as a captain in the fire department that he oversees.

Galloway did reach out to the Ohio Ethics Commission in December 2016 and self-reported that his wife is employed by the Morgan Township Fire Department, state records show.

When he was hired as the fire chief, the trustees passed a resolution so his wife would report directly to the assistant fire chief and he did not participate in her employment matters, Brucker said.

He said he also routinely checked with the assistant fire chief to see if there were any issues with the arrangement. He told FOX19 NOW in September there wasn’t a single one.

Penny Galloway is continuing to work for the township and has not missed any of her shifts, Brucker said Friday.

Galloway received his regular bi-weekly paychecks for $2,557 for Sept. 5 through Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 through Oct. 2 as usual, and another direct deposit for $5,313 for hourly and overtime wages for the first pay period and $3,456 net for the second, according to records presented to the township by Dye that was released to FOX19 NOW by Brucker after we gave him a public records request.

Galloway was in Louisiana from Sept. 10-24, 2021, and worked a total of 88 regular hours and 138 overtime, the records show.

Galloway wasn’t the only township employee deployed to Hurricane Ida.

Firefighter Tony Shroyer was as well, but Shroyer’s time was properly reimbursed, Brucker said.

Galloway, on the other hand, took his paycheck, his salary and then turned in the time sheets for both straight and overtime when he was only eligible for overtime, not both straight time and overtime, Brucker confirmed.

Galloway told Dye during the meeting he took comp or vacation time.

The township, however, has no documentation of Galloway taking comp or vacation time, according to Brucker.

Dye has declined to talk to FOX19 NOW.

“Thank you for the message,” he responded back in September, “but I can’t comment on an open criminal investigation by the State Auditors Office and the Ohio Ethics Commission.”

When the allegations first arose, Brucker said the township supported Galloway. Brucker said he wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt.

But, he added, that could change if any part of the allegations proved true.

“If anything results out of the investigation negatively then, yes, we will definitely hold him accountable and he’ll have to deal with the consequences. I hope it doesn’t go there but that’s where we are at,” Brucker said in September.

He also acknowledged that he was not happy at all to see Galloway’s wife’s signature on her husband’s invoice.

That should have been signed by the township’s fiscal clerk, not Galloway’s wife, Brucker told us.

It’s still not clear, at least to FOX19 NOW, why Galloway’s wife signed the document.

All other invoices related to other deployments of Galloway were signed by the fiscal clerk, Brucker told us back in September.

Earlier this week, Brucker said a review of the records since September found one other case, in 2017, where Galloway was overpaid for a deployment.

That was the fault of the fiscal clerk, not Galloway, he said.

“He was deployed on a Thursday and she paid him three days of straight time and then had to take it back,” Brucker said. “She admitted she made a mistake.”

Brucker said she immediately began to withhold a portion of his paychecks until all the money was repaid.

Last week, however, the state auditor’s office requested records on Galloway’s township-funded cell phone, according to Brucker.

“I was kind of surprised when the request came for the cell phone records,” Brucker told us Tuesday. “I didn’t know there was any issue there. I don’t know what they are looking for. They have a lot of Verizon phone bills. They really have not told us what they are looking at.”

Galloway’s township-funded cell phone number is listed as his point of contact on the website of his consulting business, FOX19 NOW confirmed back in October.

That number remains his point of contact on the website as of Friday.

It’s also the number FOX19 NOW has reached him on in the past for breaking news and to request comment for these stories.

The website states: “Jeff Galloway is owner and founder of Titan Global Consulting and Emergency Training Solutions. Beginning his career in South Florida in 1978, Chief Galloway has deployed across the Country to large-scale emergencies and disasters. Beginning with Hurricane Andrew he has been in the forefront of emergency response, recovery and preparedness in many roles, positions and responsibilities.”

We asked the township about this in an email back in October and requested all township cell phone bills, invoices and other records at that time. It is an email Brucker acknowledged receiving in writing.

We requested the cell phone records again this week.

The township’s fiscal clerk told us their copier is not working so they were trying to get copies from the state auditor’s office because no one saved a set at the township beyond the original paper ones that they cannot release electronically now.

Galloway was the only township employee with a township-funded cell phone, Brucker told us Tuesday.

The road supervisor used to have a township phone and a personal cell but got tired of having two phones, according to Brucker. Now the township reimburses the road supervisor $20 per month for township calls on his personal phone.

The township doesn’t have a cell phone use policy, Brucker acknowledged, but they should probably now.

When we asked Brucker earlier this week if he thought Galloway should be using his township-funded cell phone for his personal business, he responded:

“If it’s his own business, no absolutely not. That would have to be something we would look at. If we don’t have a cell phone policy, we can’t really dictate what he can do and can’t do.”

