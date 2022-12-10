Contests
Police search for 2 people posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games

Police seek help locating two males suspected of posing as fundraisers for a cancer organization.
Police seek help locating two males suspected of posing as fundraisers for a cancer organization.(Cincinnati Police)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for two people who allegedly posed as fundraisers for a fraudulent organization during multiple Cincinnati Bengals games.

According to police, two males collected donations for an organization called “Stand Up 2 Cancer” during at least two home games at Paycor Stadium.

The actual organization, “Stand Up To Cancer,” works to bring innovative cancer research and high-quality treatments to patients, and over $746 million has been pledged toward these efforts, according to its site.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040, or contact Detective Jeff Ruberg at 513-352-5442.

