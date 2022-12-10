Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week.

It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days.

Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on OH-73 near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, was lost control of her vehicle and collided head-on with another car, per Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mendoza and her passenger, 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, were pronounced dead at the scene.

More than 100 people attended Friday’s memorial, where hugs were exchanged and tears were shed over the women they described as ever smiling and ever supportive to their fellow students.

“It’s tragic,” said Melissa Donaldson, Mendoza’s aunt. “There’s no words to express how the family, my sister, any of us are going through or how we feel. It’s nothing that anybody would want to go through.”

A Wednesday statement from Clinton-Massie School Superintendent Matt Baker reads in part:

“We will miss their smiles. We will miss the fact that they both were advocates for the underdog, supportive of students in need inside and outside of the classroom. We will continue to mourn their loss as we put the pieces back together of those that have been left changed by their influence.”

Tuesday’s deadly crash comes just days after 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, a Clinton-Massie alumnus, died in a crash on I-75 north of Dayton.

A semi tractor-trailer veered off a ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-75 and hit three vehicles, including Birzer’s, according to OSP.

