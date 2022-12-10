WATCH: Cincinnati, Xavier players quizzed on the ‘80s ahead of Crosstown Shootout
‘Is that an air conditioner?’ 😂
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On the eve of Saturday’s Crosstown Shootout, FOX19 Sports Director Joe Danneman had an opportunity to sit down with UC and XU’s men’s basketball teams.
Ahead of the biggest out-of-conference contest of the season for both teams, the questions Joe asked were direct and hard-hitting—but not about basketball.
Sit back, recall what you can of history’s best decade... and enjoy.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.