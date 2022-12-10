Xavier defeats UC for fourth consecutive time in annual Crosstown Shootout match

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Xavier Musketeers (7-3) beat the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) 80-77 in the 90th-annual Crosstown Shootout at Fifth Third Arena Saturday evening.

The Musketeers led the Bearcats by almost 20 points during the first half, but UC quickly came back in the second half with the help of guard David DeJulius, forward Ody Oguama and forward Viktor Lakhin.

This is now the fourth time in a row that Xavier has beaten UC in the Crosstown Shootout match.

David DeJulius has been so emotional after losing in the Shootout.



He played with every ounce of emotion he had in this game. It showed.



What a performance. #Bearcats — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2022

