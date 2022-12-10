Contests
Xavier defeats UC for fourth consecutive time in annual Crosstown Shootout match

Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo...
Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo Credit: Sam Greene// Enquirer(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Xavier Musketeers (7-3) beat the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) 80-77 in the 90th-annual Crosstown Shootout at Fifth Third Arena Saturday evening.

The Musketeers led the Bearcats by almost 20 points during the first half, but UC quickly came back in the second half with the help of guard David DeJulius, forward Ody Oguama and forward Viktor Lakhin.

This is now the fourth time in a row that Xavier has beaten UC in the Crosstown Shootout match.

