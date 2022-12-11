5-year-old in serious condition after hit-and-run accident in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition after a hit-and-run accident occurred in East Price Hill Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the accident happened in the 2800 block of Glenway Avenue around 8 p.m.

The boy got out of a parked car with an adult when an approaching vehicle hit the child and kept going, police said.

Officers say the boy was taken to Children’s Hospital.

Speed and impairment as a factor are unknown at this time.

Police are asking people who live in the area and who may have a ring camera that could have caught an image of the car to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

