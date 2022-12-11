Contests
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase shines in gritty win over the Browns

Joe Burrow finally has his first win over Cleveland as a Cincinnati Bengal.
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after a first down catch during the second half of...
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after a first down catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This story will be updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Quarterback Joe Burrow has the monkey off his back, and the Bengals kept their winning streak alive after a gritty 23-10 win against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium.

Burrow himself called it an “ugly” win postgame. “But we got it done,” he continued.

Browns Quarterback Desean Watson’s struggles continued in his second game back from a nine-game suspension following sexual assault accusations. He improved on a dismal showing last week in Houston but looked indecisive and was late on a number of throws, including a third-quarter interception by Safety Jesse Bates.

Watson completed just 62 percent of his passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and that interception.

Cincinnati (9-4) has now won five straight and is one of the hottest teams in the league. They’re on track for a wildcard berth but remain second in the AFC North after the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to pull off the upset against the Baltimore Ravens (9-4), who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Bengals started slow on offense, and the game was scoreless into the middle of the second quarter. Burrow never appeared anxious, showing the trademark composure for which he’s become known in his first three years in the NFL.

Sunday marked his first win against the Browns after starting his career with four losses. He finished Sunday’s game 18 of 33 for 239 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on a tipped pass.

Bengals Defensive Tackle DJ Reeder and the rest of the front seven stifled the Browns running game to the tune of 71 yards. Browns Running Back Nick Chubb, one of the best backs in the league, finished with just 34 yards on 14 carries.

The linebacking corp proved again it’s a hard-hitting and hustling group. This week, it was Logan Wilson who stepped up—and he stepped up big with 14 solo tackles.

The offense played with a depleted receiving corp again. Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd was ruled out after suffering a dislocated finger injury on the second quarter of the game. Wide Receiver Tee Higgins was limited in practice during the week with a hamstring. He played one snap before being sidelined the rest of the game.

Head Coach Zac Taylor said after the game Higgins wanted to play but the team decided to shut him down so the injury didn’t get any worse. “We really lost Tee in warm ups,” Taylor said.

The Bengals were also without starting Tight End Hayden Hurst, who suffered a calf injury against the Chiefs last week. But the absences didn’t matter thanks to strong contributions from Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Running Back Joe Mixon, both of whom are returning from injuries.

“This team just kept finding a way,” Taylor said postgame.

Wide Receiver Trenton Irwin also caught a pair of passes for 58 yards, including a touchdown in the third quarter on a successfully executed flee flicker from Burrow.

Chase returned after a four-week absence last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared almost fully healthy for that game, and he put all doubts to rest about the injured hip against the Browns, hauling in 10 receptions for 119 yards as well as the game’s first touchdown.

The Browns bracketed Chase much of the game, keeping a safety overtop and forcing the Bengals’ passing game into the nickel-and-diming it had difficulty with early in the year. Not so on Sunday. Burrow’s connection with Chase resulted in easy yards time after time as the pair exploited gaps in the Browns two-high scheme. The Bengals also succeeded motioning Chase around pre-snap, and Taylor put Chase in all three wide-receiver positions as a way to scheme him open.

Mixon was out two weeks as he dealt with the lingering effects of a concussion he suffered in the Nov. 20 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He reminded fans of his explosiveness Sunday, carrying the ball 14 times for 96 yards, including a key 40-yard scamper at the end of the 3rd quarter that diffused Cleveland’s momentum after an 80-yard touchdown drive of their own. He also hauled in two passes for 10 yards.

Running Back Samaje Perrine spelled Mixon, accumulating 22 yards on four carries, including the touchdown that carried the Bengals into the half with a 13-3 lead.

Perrine was the team’s preferred back on most third down plays, but screen plays that were designed for him were consistently thwarted by the Browns’ defensive line.

That line harassed Burrow much of the afternoon. He took just one recorded sack, a three-yard loss, but was pressured on most of his drop backs. His lone interception was the Bengals first turnover in three games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

