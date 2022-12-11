Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Cloudy but dry start to the week ahead of midweek rain

Temperatures remain seasonable through the first half of the week
Dry start to the week ahead of midweek rain and much colder air to end the work week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder than previous nights with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Monday will be variably cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Tuesday will also have more clouds than sun, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Rain arrives Tuesday night and will be on and off through Thursday morning. Expect a wet Wednesday with rain lingering into Thursday morning. Keep the umbrella on hand Wednesday morning, evening and into Thursday morning. Total rainfall amounts from Tuesday night through Thursday morning will range from a half an inch to over an inch of rainfall possible.

Thursday will have showers ending followed by partial clearing and temperatures falling in the afternoon as colder air moves into the Ohio Valley region. Expect highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s from Friday through the middle of the following week. Though there will be a chance of snow flurries or light snow showers on Friday and early Saturday, much of the extended forecast looks dry - but cold.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Teenage suspects damage, vandalize Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County

Latest News

Tracking another day of variably cloudy skies in the tri-state.
Cloudy and seasonable start to the work week
logo
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun
Looking at drier conditions for the first half of the week, but rain and colder air is on the...
Drying out to end the weekend