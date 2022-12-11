Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Large-scale search efforts for 72-year-old autistic man reach fourth, final day

Search for missing man stretches to fourth day without answers
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township has come to an end in its fourth day, but there was still no sign of him.

Large groups of volunteers, officials and working dogs went out on foot Saturday looking for Thomas Mills, who was last seen on Tuesday.

The search covered areas north of SR-125, including rough terrain areas, and concluded around 6:30 p.m., police say.

“We’ll still have small search teams going out,” Ohio LandSAR Chief John Adams said. “We’ll do that until he’s found, but as far as setting up an incident command and being here, this is going to be the last big day.”

RELATED: “Crews search retention ponds for missing autistic man in Pierce Township”

Over the last three days, officials became increasingly worried about Mills’ well-being. Chief Adams believes Mills has difficulty walking and that he may be wearing dress shoes.

“He also needs high blood pressure medicine that he’s not getting,” Chief Adams said. " He was not dressed for the weather, again, we had rain, cold temperatures came in, so now we’re worried about hypothermia.”

According to Chief Adams, many of the volunteers and search personnel have full-time jobs and have been out searching for Mills every day. Although he says his team is “run-down,” the team has “put everything they have into trying to bring Mills home.”

Over the past couple of days, crews have also searched retention ponds in the area.

Call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 or call the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231 if you have information on Mills’ whereabouts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
Robert Deniro arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Los...
De Niro movie films in Warren County
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County

Latest News

Morgan Township Fire Chief/Township Administrator Jeff Galloway quit Saturday and denies all...
Morgan Twp Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway resigns amid allegations, investigations
Police seek help locating two males suspected of posing as fundraisers for a cancer organization.
Police search for 2 people posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games
Covington police were at the scene of a homicide early Saturday morning.
Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says
One man is injured after a fire occurred in Dearborn County Friday night.
1 person injured in Dearborn County fire